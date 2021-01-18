WHO chief says world on brink of 'Catastrophic Moral Failure' as rich nations hog vaccines

The world is on the “brink of catastrophic moral failure’ if rich countries hog COVID-19 vaccine doses while poorest suffer, the head of the World Health Organization said on January 18. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus has many times called upon rich countries to refrain from practising vaccine nationalism and ensure equitable distribution. However, a recent report by WHO’s European Brach has revealed that most of the vaccine doses were being delivered only in 10 nations including the US, Britain, Israel amongst others.

'Just 25 vaccine doses to poor'

Lambasting wealthy nations for their “Me first” attitude, the Director-General stressed that nearly 39 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered so far in only 49 higher-income countries. However, he added that "just 25 doses have been given in one lowest-income country. Not 25 million; not 25,000; just 25.” Speaking further at a WHO executive board meeting, Ghebreyesus said that it was time for him to be blunt that price of the world’s moral failure would be paid by destitute.

"I need to be blunt. The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure -- and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world's poorest countries."

In his speech, he also slammed vaccine manufacturers for chasing regulatory approval in rich countries rather than submitting their data to the WHO to green-light vaccine use globally. In a bid to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, WHO has launched COVAX. COVAX is one of the three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 tools (ACT) Accelerator which aims at providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccine.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) had asserted that 95 per cent of the vaccine doses administered so far have been limited to only 10 countries. In a statement later, the European branch of the health agency also listed out the top benefactors naming the US, the UK, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Russia, Germany, Spain and Canada as the recipients of most doses. Speaking at a virtual Press Briefing for the same, Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe said that the organization cannot simply “afford” to leave any country, any community behind.

