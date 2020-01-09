‘World Cannot Afford Another War,’ Warns UN Chief Amid US-Iran Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he would continue his active engagement with relevant actors to prevent a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN chief, in a statement, said that Guterres message to the world is simple, “Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation.”

Peace is our most precious value. It is the product of hard work and we must never take it for granted.



I’m encouraged by signs that the escalating conflict in the Gulf may be subsiding. The world cannot afford another war. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 8, 2020

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) had said that the country should not pay the price for external rivalries. The assistance mission, advising and supporting the government of Iraq on elections and human rights since 2003, added that the missile attacks by Iran on military bases in Erbil and Anbar violated Iraqi sovereignty. The mission called for urgent restraint and a resumption of dialogue saying senseless violence has predictable effects.

'Encouraging intelligence'

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence, citing some “encouraging intelligence”, claimed that Iran has asked its militia to not move against American targets or civilians. Speaking to international news channel, Pence said that the Trump administration does not seek regime change in Iran but wants them to change their behaviour.

“We'll continue to confront Iran in the way that President Trump has done since early in this administration,” said Pence.

The Vice President also claimed that the US intelligencies agencies had received inputs regarding possible attacks on American targets but the United States is safer because President Donald Trump ordered the military to take out Soleimani. However, hours after Trump’s speech, two Katyusha rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone again but no casualties have been reported so far.

