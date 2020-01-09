Iran Sending Messages To Militias To Not Move Against US Targets: Pence

Iran has asked its militia to not move against American targets or civilians, claimed US Vice President Mike Pence citing some “encouraging intelligence”. Speaking to international news channel, Pence said that the Trump administration does not seek regime change in Iran but wants them to change their behaviour.

“We'll continue to confront Iran in the way that President Trump has done since early in this administration,” said Pence. The Vice President claimed that the US intelligencies agencies had received inputs regarding possible attacks but the United States is safer because President Donald Trump ordered the military to terminate Soleimani.

'No casualty, minimal damage'

On January 8, Trump, in his address, said that the United States suffered no casualty and minimal damage was faced at military bases. Trump added that Americans should be grateful and happy as they were not harmed. He asserted that the US military eliminated “terrorist” Qassem Soleimani who was responsible for worst atrocities. The US President claimed that Soleimani had directed the recent attacks on US personnel in Iraq and was planning new attacks on American targets.

The US President emphasised that peace cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence, unrest, hatred, and war. “The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime: Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer,” said Trump. However, hours after Trump’s speech, two Katyusha rockets struck Baghdad's Green Zone again but no casualties have been reported so far.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had accused the United States of causing wars and destruction in West Asia saying its corrupt presence must be stopped. The 80-year-old religious leader said that elected governments won’t accept the presence of the US which has been involved in the destruction and the demolition of infrastructures in the region.

"They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough. The corruptive presence of the US in the West Asian region must be stopped," said the Supreme Leader during a televised address after Iran attacked US bases in Iraq with dozens of ballistic missiles.

