Trump Seeks NATO's Help With Iran After Years Of Slamming Alliance

Amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States, American President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 8, sought for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance to increase its presence and involvement in the Middle East. This comes off as an unexpected request as Trump earlier had questioned the relevance of the transatlantic alliance.

While addressing his first public comments on Iran's military strikes targeting US troops, he said, “Today, I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process." He further spoke with the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Earlier last month, Trump had called on the NATO allies regarding the Islamic State group.

Third attack on US forces

Just after Donald Trump's address on the UNSC intervention over Iran-US tensions, a third rocket attack was launched on the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were during the wee hours. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Tensions between Iran and the US

The long-standing tensions between Iran and the US escalated after the US on January 3, hit Baghdad International Airport, following which deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and Iran's Quds Commander General Qassem Soleimani were killed.

After the killing, Iran threatened the US with "harsh retaliation." Soon, two airstrikes were reported near the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday.

After the second attack at the Green Zone, Donald Trump threatened to strike 52 Iranian sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. Earlier on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives.

