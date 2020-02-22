The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Window Of Opportunity To Tackle Coronavirus Is Narrowing, Need To Act Quickly': WHO

Global event News

WHO Cheif Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the 'window of opportunity' to contain coronavirus is narrowing and the world must not miss it.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
World must not miss this window of opportunity claims who

Following the deaths of Coronavirus infected patients in Iran, World Health Organisation (WHO) Cheif Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reportedly expressed his concerns over the ‘narrowing window of opportunity’ to tackle Covid-19. According to reports, he has urged the international community not to squander it act quickly before the window closes completely. With Covid-19 claiming four lives in Iran, the concern about the epidemic spreading across the Middle East has increased.

Virus spreading across the Middle East

According to reports, Tedros has claimed that the outbreak can go in any direction and if the situation is handled well, then a serious crisis can be averted. On the other hand, he added, if this chance is squandered then the world will have a serious problem on its hands.

Read: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Reviews Precautionary Measures

Read: Hong Kongers Make Their Own Face Masks Amid Global Shortages To Battle Coronavirus

The outbreak in Iran began in the city of Qom, it is a popular religious destination. According to reports, Iranian health ministry official Minou Mohrez has claimed that there is a possibility that the virus has spread to several other Iranian cities.

Iraq has already closed its border with Iran over fears of Coronavirus spreading into the country. The deadly Coronavirus was officially named by the World Health Organisation as COVID-19 and has infected more than 76,000 people in 27 countries and led to more than 2,200 deaths since December.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Uyghurs Hope General Public Realise Their Plight Amidst Coronavirus Crackdown

Read: Philippines: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Masked Couples Take Wedding Vows In A Mass Wedding

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
LAW MINISTRY ON UPHAAR FIRE CASE
MOTERA STADIUM INAUGURATION
PM REITERATES PEACE MESSAGE
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN