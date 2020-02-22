'Window Of Opportunity To Tackle Coronavirus Is Narrowing, Need To Act Quickly': WHO

Following the deaths of Coronavirus infected patients in Iran, World Health Organisation (WHO) Cheif Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has reportedly expressed his concerns over the ‘narrowing window of opportunity’ to tackle Covid-19. According to reports, he has urged the international community not to squander it act quickly before the window closes completely. With Covid-19 claiming four lives in Iran, the concern about the epidemic spreading across the Middle East has increased.

Virus spreading across the Middle East

According to reports, Tedros has claimed that the outbreak can go in any direction and if the situation is handled well, then a serious crisis can be averted. On the other hand, he added, if this chance is squandered then the world will have a serious problem on its hands.

"We must not look back and regret that we failed to take advantage of the window of opportunity we have"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 21, 2020

"As I said yesterday, WHO’s key role is coordinating the global response to the epidemic & our new special envoys will help us to do that.



This is another step we are taking to take advantage of the window of opportunity we have to contain the #COVID19 outbreak"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 21, 2020

Although the total number of #COVID19 cases outside #China remains relatively low, I stressed our concern about cases with no clear epidemiological link (travel history to 🇨🇳, contact with a confirmed case) during our media briefing today.https://t.co/2NrbSDqDa3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 21, 2020

The outbreak in Iran began in the city of Qom, it is a popular religious destination. According to reports, Iranian health ministry official Minou Mohrez has claimed that there is a possibility that the virus has spread to several other Iranian cities.

Iraq has already closed its border with Iran over fears of Coronavirus spreading into the country. The deadly Coronavirus was officially named by the World Health Organisation as COVID-19 and has infected more than 76,000 people in 27 countries and led to more than 2,200 deaths since December.

