Google Maps Reveals China’s Expanding Submarine Base Near Taiwan

New Delhi: New images captured by Google Maps have exposed China's 'secret' submarine fleet base near Taiwan's Qingdao, as tensions loom between the two nations, The US Sun reported.

These latest shots show China's efforts in expanding its submarine force to challenge the US Naval power in the Western Pacific.

Also read | China Conducts Extensive Drills Near Taiwan as a Warning Against Island's Independence

The recent satellite images brought attention to China's growing naval power, showing several nuclear-powered submarines at the country’s 'First Submarine Base,' located about 18 kilometres east of Qingdao along the Yellow Sea.

Image of Qingdao First Submarine Base in China. Credit Google Earth\

The submarine placement facility grants China direct access to crucial maritime zones, including the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan.

Republic World cannot verify the authenticity of the images.

Australian naval expert Alex Luck posted the images on X, pointing out the presence of five nuclear-powered submarines equipped with conventional weapons. The fleet includes two Type 091 submarines, two Type 093a vessels, and an unidentified submarine.

WATCH | Chinese President XI Asserts Taiwan's Reunification With China

The satellite also shows China’s sole Type 092 ballistic missile submarine, which has since been replaced by the newer Type 094 model. Reports also stated the possible loss of a Type 041 nuclear-powered attack submarine, which may have sunk at a shipyard sometime between May and June last year.

Chinese naval captain Wen Xuexing in June last year stated that the country’s underwater fleet is expanding with both conventional and nuclear-powered vessels, although the primary focus remains on nuclear capabilities.

Taiwan Bolsters Defences Amid Rising Tensions

Amid China's expanding naval power, Taiwan, on the other hand, has kicked off two weeks of military exercises to prepare for the possibility of a Chinese invasion. The drills, part of the annual Han Kuang exercises, include computer-simulated war games using US-developed systems to test responses to various conflict scenarios, including a full-scale invasion by Beijing.

The exercises also factor in “grey zone” strategies—non-combat operations where China applies political or military pressure without initiating open warfare.

Taiwan’s military is also testing newly acquired weapons such as the M1A2T battle tanks, HIMARS rocket systems, and advanced anti-ship missiles. The live-fire component of the exercise is scheduled for July.