‘Great Friend And Smart Leader’: Trump Praises PM Modi, Expects India-US Tariff Talks To Work Out ‘Very Well’

‘You Have A Great Prime Minister’: Trump To Indian Journalist

Responding to a question from an Indian journalist over the ongoing tariff debate between India and the United States, President Donald Trump said, "Prime Minister Modi was here just recently, and we've always been very good friends. India is one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world. They're very smart. He (PM Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country. And I want to say you have a great prime minister."

PM Modi Met Trump At White House In February

The US President, Donald Trump, welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in February, where they showcased their strong rapport and friendship. Trump described Modi as 'a special individual' and a 'formidable negotiator'. Meanwhile, Trump vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, including allies and competitors, from April 2, amid concerns over India's high tariffs. However, Trump acknowledged that India isn't solely responsible. Both nations have initiated talks to secure an early trade agreement and resolve their tariff standoff as the April 2 deadline approaches.

Escalating Trade Tensions

The US is preparing to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India, over what Trump has described as unfair trade practices. Trump has repeatedly criticised India's trade policies, previously labelling the country the "tariff king" and its import levies "very unfair and strong". He stated, "I have a very good relationship with India, but the only problem I have with India is they're one of the highest-tariffing nations in the world. I believe they're probably going to lower those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us."

India's Efforts to Ease Tensions

Since February, India has taken significant steps to strengthen trade ties with the US, aiming to ease tensions over tariffs. New Delhi has pledged to increase energy purchases from the US to $25 billion, up from $15 billion last year. In defense, Trump announced that India could soon acquire F-35 stealth fighters, with negotiations pushing Washington as a top supplier of oil, gas, and military equipment.

In response to Trump's criticism of "unfair" tariffs, India has reportedly reduced duties on key imports, including the bourbon whisky tariffs, which were reduced from 150% to 100%, basic customs duties on luxury cars, solar cells, and machinery, cutting peak import tariffs to 70% and average tariffs to below 11%.