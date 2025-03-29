Trump's Ultimatum To Iran: A Nuclear Deal Or 'Bad Things'?

Washington: US President Donald Trump has cautioned Iran that "bad things" will happen if a nuclear deal is not reached between the two nations. Trump's warning comes after Iran responded to Trump's letter proposing negotiations on a new nuclear agreement with a two-month ultimatum to reach a deal. Notably, the situation between the US and Iran has been tense, with Trump's administration taking a hardline stance on Iran's nuclear program.

Reportedly, the US president sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week, proposing talks on a new nuclear deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the letter contained "more of a threatening posture" but also offered "some opportunities" for Iran.

Experts believed that a possible nuclear deal between the US and Iran could have big implications for the region. A deal could ease tensions and lead to increased economic cooperation, but it could also face opposition from critics who argue that it would legitimise Iran's nuclear program. As Trump navigates the complex situation, the international community will be watching closely to see how the situation progresses.

Threat Of Military Action

Trump's warning of "bad things" happening to Iran if a deal is not reached has raised concerns about potential military action. The US has been critical of Iran's nuclear program, and Trump has vowed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. In a statement, Trump said, "My big preference... is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are gonna happen to Iran."

US Strikes On Yemen

The tensions between the US and Iran have also been evident in Yemen, where the US has launched strikes against Houthi rebels backed by Tehran. The strikes, which killed several top Houthi officials, were in response to the group's threats to attack Israeli shipping. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the US strikes, calling them a "crime that must be stopped".

Path To Diplomacy