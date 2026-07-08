'Greenland Isn’t for Sale': PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen Blasts Trump Over 'Big Problem' Remark

Copenhagen: Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed interest in acquiring the Arctic island, declaring “Greenland isn’t for sale” during a joint appearance with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Copenhagen, Nielsen emphasized that the semiautonomous territory has no desire to be owned or ruled by the United States, despite mounting pressure from the Trump administration. “Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said, according to Danish media reports.

The strong rebuttal comes amid escalating tensions. Trump reiterated aboard Air Force One on Sunday that the U.S. must “take Greenland,” warning that Russia or China could otherwise gain influence. He added that he would prefer to “make a deal,” but “one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

Frederiksen echoed Nielsen’s stance, stating that Greenland is not for sale and underscoring Denmark’s commitment to strengthening Arctic security. She described standing up to pressure from a close ally as difficult, warning that “the most difficult part lies ahead.”

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High-Level Meeting at the White House

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to host Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt at the White House on Wednesday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attending. Løkke Rasmussen confirmed the meeting after a Danish parliamentary foreign policy committee session on Tuesday.

The White House has not yet formally announced the gathering, and neither the White House nor Vance’s office immediately responded to requests for comment.

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Diplomatic Push and Underlying Tensions

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a range of options, including military force, to secure Greenland, according to U.S. officials. A bipartisan congressional delegation from the U.S. is scheduled to visit Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday in an effort to demonstrate continued unity between the two allies.

Despite the strains, Denmark recently provided support to U.S. forces in the east Atlantic for the interception of an oil tanker violating U.S. sanctions. A Danish government official confirmed the assistance on Tuesday, though details were not disclosed.

Greenland, a vast Arctic territory under Danish sovereignty but with significant self-governance, has long held strategic importance for the United States due to its location and resources. Trump first floated the idea of purchasing the island during his first term, a proposal that was swiftly dismissed by Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

As diplomatic engagements continue this week, both sides appear intent on managing the alliance while holding firm on core positions regarding Greenland’s future.