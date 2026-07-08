'We've Spent Over $1 Trillion To Protect These Countries From Russia': Trump Laments Greenland Didn't Treat US Right

Ankara: U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized Greenland and other nations on Wednesday, accusing them of failing to reciprocate American support despite massive U.S. investments in their defense against Russia.

In remarks that highlighted ongoing frustrations with international alliances, Trump described Greenland as "a big problem for us." He referenced past discussions about the strategically located Arctic territory potentially joining the United States, noting that while the U.S. did not pursue it aggressively, the overture was rejected.

"They all said no," Trump said.

"But when they could have, they weren't there for us. And we've been there for them," he said.

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Trump emphasized the scale of U.S. financial commitment to European and allied security, stating the country has spent "over a trillion dollars" in a relatively short period to shield these nations from Russian threats.

"We have an ocean" separating the U.S. from the region, Trump noted, underscoring that the defense expenditures were not directly tied to American territorial security but part of a longstanding commitment.

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"They haven't treated us right," he added.

The comments come amid broader discussions on global security burdens and U.S. foreign policy priorities. Trump's remarks reflect his long-standing view that many allies have benefited from American military and financial support without providing adequate returns or appreciation.