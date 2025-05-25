com score card
  Hamas 'Running Out' of Money, Struggling to Pay Salaries amid War with Israel: Report

Updated May 25th 2025, 09:06 IST

Hamas 'Running Out' of Money, Struggling to Pay Salaries amid War with Israel: Report

Hamas is reportedly facing its most severe financial crisis since its inception in 1987. A report from the London-based Al Sharq Al Awsat indicates that the Iranian-backed group is struggling to pay its employees and govern Gaza.

Reported by: Ayushi Goswami
Hamas in financial crisis
Hamas 'Running Out' of Money | Image: Republic

Hamas has reportedly been hit by its worst financial crisis since its establishment in 1987. According to a report by London-based Al Sharq Al Awsat, citing sources, the Iranian proxy group is struggling to pay salaries to its workers and military wing members in Gaza.

Repercussions of War

This follows Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, where nearly 2,000 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage. However, the terror group would not have expected the repercussions to be so huge. 

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an offensive almost immediately, which has killed 50,000 Palestinians in the war so far.

Hamas Families Have ‘No Money’ Left

The report quoting sources said Hamas dispersed only $250 to its civil employees in Gaza about four months ago, provoking resentment among workers who are facing trouble feeding their families.

Moreover, budgets for social and service work allocated to some Hamas government agencies, such as the emergency services, were suspended four months ago.

The report also revealed that Hamas is struggling to pay for the survival of families of its dead operatives and military members, as well as prisoners and the wounded. The halt in regular payments occurred more than two months ago, which is making things extremely difficult for the dependents.

Israel's ongoing military operation across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killings of prominent Hamas leaders, has also created a vacuum at the administrative and organisational levels.

Hamas' Popularity Declines Dramatically

The Iranian proxy's popularity has also declined among Gazans and residents of the West Bank, with locals publicly blaming Hamas for the unimaginable destruction in the region. Some have also dared to attack or shoot at Hamas members, incidents that were rare earlier.

Published May 25th 2025, 09:06 IST