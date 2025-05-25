Hamas 'Running Out' of Money, Struggling to Pay Salaries amid War with Israel: Report

Hamas has reportedly been hit by its worst financial crisis since its establishment in 1987. According to a report by London-based Al Sharq Al Awsat, citing sources, the Iranian proxy group is struggling to pay salaries to its workers and military wing members in Gaza.

Repercussions of War

This follows Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, where nearly 2,000 people were killed and about 250 were taken hostage. However, the terror group would not have expected the repercussions to be so huge.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an offensive almost immediately, which has killed 50,000 Palestinians in the war so far.

Hamas Families Have ‘No Money’ Left

The report quoting sources said Hamas dispersed only $250 to its civil employees in Gaza about four months ago, provoking resentment among workers who are facing trouble feeding their families.

Moreover, budgets for social and service work allocated to some Hamas government agencies, such as the emergency services, were suspended four months ago.

The report also revealed that Hamas is struggling to pay for the survival of families of its dead operatives and military members, as well as prisoners and the wounded. The halt in regular payments occurred more than two months ago, which is making things extremely difficult for the dependents.

Israel's ongoing military operation across the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killings of prominent Hamas leaders, has also created a vacuum at the administrative and organisational levels.

Hamas' Popularity Declines Dramatically