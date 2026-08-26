Nepal Flash Flood Horror: Heartbreaking Visuals Show Buildings, Bridges & Vehicles Swept Away in Seconds

Kathmandu: Terrifying visuals from Nepal's Rasuwa district have captured the sheer force of a devastating flash flood that swept through the Nepal-Tibet border region on Wednesday, with videos showing a massive wall of muddy water and debris surging through settlements, engulfing buildings, washing away vehicles and tearing apart bridges within seconds.

CCTV footage from the Rasuwagadhi border area shows floodwaters suddenly rushing into the border post, forcing people to run for safety as the torrent rapidly consumes the surrounding area. Other visuals show buildings being battered by the flood, vehicles being carried away and roads and bridges disappearing beneath the powerful current.

The disaster struck around 9 am local time, when a sudden surge entered the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side before racing downstream through Nepal's Rasuwa district. The flood subsequently affected areas in Dhading, Nuwakot and further downstream.

Terrifying Visuals of Nepal's Flash Floods

The videos offer a chilling picture of how quickly the disaster unfolded.

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In one of the most dramatic recordings, people can be seen attempting to flee as an enormous surge of brown floodwater barrels through the border area. The water carries huge quantities of mud, rocks and debris, smashing into structures and sweeping away everything in its path.

CCTV footage from the Chinese side of the border also captured the moment floodwater violently burst through the Rasuwagadhi area. Another set of visuals shows people running for shelter as water and debris overwhelm buildings.

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The scale of the destruction becomes clearer in aerial footage, with roads cut off, bridges destroyed and large sections of settlements inundated. The mountainous terrain appears to have amplified the speed and destructive force of the flood as the torrent raced through the narrow river valleys.

Bridges, Roads & Hydropower Projects Destroyed

The flood has devastated critical infrastructure across the region.

At least several permanent and temporary bridges were damaged or swept away, while roads connecting communities to the border were cut off. The flood also damaged police facilities and other government buildings in Rasuwa.

Several hydropower projects have also been hit, adding to concerns over Nepal's electricity infrastructure. Reports indicate that multiple projects in the region were damaged, with around 354 MW of generating capacity affected.

On the Chinese side, the Gyirong border area also suffered damage from mudslides and flooding, affecting roads, power infrastructure and the important border crossing connecting Tibet with Nepal.

The worst-hit areas include Timure and Syapru Besi, while the flooding also affected parts of Dhading and Nuwakot. Critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and hydropower facilities, has been damaged.

Hundreds Missing, Including 105 Indians

The disaster has also triggered a major search-and-rescue operation.

The Nepal Tourism Board has reported 384 travellers missing, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. Among the missing foreigners are 105 Indians, while other missing nationals include people from the US, UK, Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands and South Africa. At least some of those missing were travelling towards Tibet, including pilgrims headed for the Kailash Mansarovar region.

Nepal's death toll has also continued to change as rescue teams reach previously inaccessible areas. The latest reports from Nepal's Kathmandu Post put the confirmed toll at 22, with dozens still unaccounted for.

The scale of the destruction has made rescue efforts extremely difficult. The Nepal Army, police and armed police personnel have been deployed, while helicopters are being used to evacuate survivors and search for those missing. Bad weather and damaged infrastructure, however, are hampering rescue flights.

Rescue Operation Underway

The Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations, with helicopters being used to reach areas cut off by the destruction.

But rescue efforts have been extremely difficult because of damaged roads, high water levels, debris and continuing risks along the river system. Authorities have warned people living downstream to move towards safer and higher ground as they monitor the possibility of further flooding.

There are also concerns about a possible second flood if an upstream blockage remains unstable and suddenly collapses. Authorities have therefore maintained alerts along downstream sections of the river system.