Helicopter With Child Onboard Crashes Into Hudson River Near Manhattan, 6 Dead

New York: In a horrific incident, a helicopter crash occurred in the Hudson River near Manhattan in the New York city on Thursday afternoon, leaving six people dead. The incident took place near Pier 40 on West Houston Street and West Street around 3.15 pm local time, according to the New York City Fire Department. As per reports, a "loud thumping noise" was heard when the helicopter crashed, with what appeared to be a broken propeller. The scene was one of chaos and confusion, with emergency responders rushing to the area to assist with rescue operations.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation in the river. According to reports, six people have so far confirmed dead, while further search operations are underway at the crash site.

Reports suggested that the scene turned chaotic and terrifying after the crash. One of the eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, "I was walking along the river when I heard a loud thumping noise. I turned around and saw the helicopter crashing into the water. It was like something out of a movie."

Another witness, who was in the area, described the scene as "surreal." "I was standing on the pier when I saw the helicopter go down," they said. "It was like a slow-motion nightmare. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Rescue Efforts Underway

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) responded quickly to the scene, with Land Marine units performing rescue operations. The FDNY said that rescue efforts were underway, but it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

"We are doing everything we can to rescue anyone who may be in the water," said an FDNY spokesperson. "We urge everyone in the area to stay safe and follow the instructions of emergency responders," he added.

"The FAA and NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash," said an FAA spokesperson. "We will work closely with the FDNY and other emergency responders to gather information and piece together what happened," he added.