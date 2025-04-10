Members Of Congress Onboard As Two American Airlines Planes Collide On Taxiway At Reagan National Airport

Washington: Two American Airlines planes collided on the taxiway with several Congress men on board at Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday. According to reports, the collision left the passengers and crew shaken but unharmed. The incident, which occurred around 12.45 pm local time, involved American Airlines Flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ 900 bound for Charleston, South Carolina, and American Flight 4522, an Embraer E175 headed to New York's John F Kennedy Airport.

According to reports, as the planes were taxiing on the runway, a wingtip of one aircraft made contact with the other, causing damage to both planes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident, stating that the collision occurred when the wingtip of one plane struck the other aircraft. However, no injuries were reported, and the two lawmakers on board the flight, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that everyone on board was safe.

The incident has raised concerns about aviation safety and the measures in place to prevent such collisions. According to aviation experts, wingtip collisions are relatively rare but can be caused by a variety of factors, including pilot error, air traffic control mistakes, or mechanical failures. In this case, the FAA has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision and identify ways to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The flight, which was carrying several members of Congress, was preparing for takeoff when the incident occurred. The passengers were safely evacuated from the plane, and the airport was temporarily shut down while the incident was investigated. The FAA and American Airlines are working together to determine the cause of the collision and to ensure that the planes are safe to return to service.

As per information, Rep. Nick LaLota, a Republican from New York on the House Appropriations Committee, and New York lawmaker, Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat who serves on the same committee, were on the flight, when the incident occurred.

Following the collision, Congressman Nick LaLota, who was onboard the flight, took to X to share the incident, writing, “Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok!"

Incident Causes Flight Operations Delay

The collision caused delays for passengers, with some flights being grounded or diverted to other airports. The incident also caused a backlog of flights, leading to further delays. The passengers were advised to check with their airline for the latest information on flight schedules and to plan accordingly.

Investigation Underway

The FAA has launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision. The investigation will involve a detailed review of the incident, including an examination of the planes, the taxiway, and the actions of the pilots and air traffic controllers. The FAA will also work closely with American Airlines to gather information and identify ways to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The investigation is expected to take several weeks to complete, and the findings will be used to implement new safety measures to prevent such incidents. The FAA has stated that it will take a comprehensive approach to the investigation, looking at all aspects of the incident, including the design of the taxiway, the training of the pilots, and the procedures in place for air traffic control.

Safety Measures In Place

As per officials, the FAA has implemented a range of safety measures to prevent wingtip collisions, including the use of wingtip fences and the implementation of strict guidelines for pilots and air traffic controllers.