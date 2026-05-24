'Emotionally Disturbed, Stay-Away Order': White House Shooting Suspect Identified As 21-Year-Old Nasire Best, Believed He Was Jesus

New Delhi: Multiple news reports have identified Nasire Best as the suspect in Saturday's shooting outside the White House, which occurred while US President Donald Trump was inside the building.

Best fired at a security checkpoint, prompting Secret Service agents to return fire. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag and began firing on officers.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire, but it was unclear whether the bystander was hit by gunfire from the suspect or the officers. The bystander's condition was not immediately provided.

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The US Secret Service in its statement said, “Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.”

Who was he?

According to US media reports, the 21-year-old Maryland resident used a revolver, managed to fire only a few rounds before Secret Service agents shot and killed him.

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A law enforcement official told Reuters that the suspect was identified as an emotionally disturbed person who had previously been issued a stay-away order.

Secret Service's radar

Another media outlet reports that Best was already on the Secret Service's radar and had violated a prior court order commanding him to stay away from the White House.

According to Fox News, he was first detained by the Secret Service on June 26, 2025, after flagging down agents to make threats, and was taken into custody again on July 10, 2025.

Believed he was Jesus

According to the New York Post, Best reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ, though officials have not publicly confirmed this claim.

Also, shortly after the incident outside the White House, photos purposing to show Best circulated widely across various social media platforms.