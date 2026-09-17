How Have India, China and Russia Reacted To the New US Sanctions Bill Targeting Russian Energy Buyers?

New Delhi/Beijing/Moscow: India, China and Russia have voiced strong reservations after the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package aimed at Russia and its major energy customers.

The legislation, formally called the “Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026,” cleared the House on Wednesday by a 262-159 vote. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signature. The bill expands sanctions on Russian officials, banks and the country’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. A key provision gives the US president authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil or gas. India and China rank among those major buyers. Countries that keep Russian gas imports below 15 percent and show clear steps to reduce purchases can seek exemptions. The measure also extends existing US sanctions on Iran for five years.

India’s Response

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi remains determined to secure energy supplies for its 1.4 billion people. In a statement issued after the House vote, the ministry stressed that India will continue diversifying its energy sources according to market conditions.

The government noted that it has already raised the issue at high levels with US officials in recent months. Indian interlocutors clearly explained the potential damage the bill could cause to bilateral trade and to global energy markets. India indicated that it will take all necessary steps to protect its economic and trade interests and will work closely with domestic industry bodies as the legislation advances.

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China’s Response

China issued a sharp rejection of the package. A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson described the US move as an "unlawful exercise" of long-arm jurisdiction that violates international norms. China, the spokesperson said, conducts normal economic and trade cooperation with countries worldwide "on the basis of equality and mutual benefit". Such cooperation is not aimed at any third party and should not be subject to interference or coercion, the spokesperson added.

Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that lack foundation in international law or United Nations Security Council authorisation, he said.

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Russia’s Response

The Kremlin characterised the legislation as “unfriendly actions.” Russian officials said further restrictive measures against Moscow would only complicate efforts to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow is monitoring the bill’s progress and regards the latest US step as hostile.