How the 108-Days of US-Israel-Iran War Unfolded as Trump, Pezeshkian Sign 14-Point MoU | Timeline

After 108 days of US-Israel-Iran war, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have virtually signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities and paving the way for broader negotiations.

The agreement, signed on June 17, calls for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a halt to military operations, and a 60-day process to negotiate a final agreement on Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief.

The White House later released the full text of what it called the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," brokered with the involvement of Pakistan, Oman and other regional stakeholders.

The conflict lasted 108 days, beginning on February 28, 2026, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iran, and culminating in the signing of the ceasefire framework in June.

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Key Timeline Of The 108-Day War

February 28, 2026:

The conflict erupted on February 28 when Israel launched what it described as "preventive strikes" against Iranian targets under operations reportedly named "Roar of the Lion" and "Operation Epic Fury."

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The opening wave of attacks targeted sites in Tehran and other strategic locations. Iranian authorities later confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the initial phase of the conflict.

The strikes drew international criticism after reports emerged that civilian locations, including a girls' school in Minab, had also been hit.

Iran Names New Supreme Leader

Just days into the conflict, Iran moved swiftly to maintain political continuity.

March 9, 2026:

Iran announced Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, as the country's new paramount leader.

The appointment signalled Tehran's intention to project stability despite the unprecedented military and political crisis.

Lebanon Becomes A Second Front

As the conflict intensified, Israel expanded military operations beyond Iran.

April 7, 2026:

A fragile ceasefire is announced.

April 8, 2026:

Israeli strikes on Beirut reportedly killed more than 300 people within minutes, making it one of the deadliest single attacks of the conflict.

April 11, 2026:

US-Iran talks held in Islamabad collapse without a deal. US Vice President JD Vance travelled to Islamabad for direct talks with an Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

The negotiations lasted 21 hours but ended without a breakthrough.

Pakistan later emerged as a key mediator in the eventual peace framework.

Iran's Retaliation Across The Region

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities and allied interests across the Middle East.

Countries including Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and the UAE reported intercepting projectiles.

Explosions were reported near strategic military installations, including areas around the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

May 31, 2026:

Israel launched its deepest ground incursion into Lebanon in more than two decades, targeting Hezbollah positions.

The Lebanon front would become one of the key sticking points during later peace negotiations.

June 15: Breakthrough Agreement Reached:

After months of fighting and diplomatic efforts, the United States and Iran reached a preliminary agreement on June 15.

Both Washington and Tehran described the agreement as a significant step toward ending the conflict.

June 17, 2026:

The U.S. and Iran released the text of an interim agreement their presidents have signed to end their war on Wednesday.

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Shakes Global Economy

One of the conflict's most significant consequences was the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies.

The closure and military tensions around the waterway triggered:

Oil prices soaring above $100 per barrel

Major disruptions to tanker traffic

Supply chain bottlenecks

Energy security concerns across Europe and Asia

Analysts warned that the economic shock could exceed the peak disruptions witnessed during the Ukraine conflict.

Which Countries Were Involved?

What began as a direct confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran quickly expanded into a regional crisis involving several Middle Eastern nations.

Countries Affected or Drawn Into The Conflict

Lebanon

Bahrain

Qatar

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Jordan

Oman

Pakistan

Other International Stakeholders

France

United Kingdom

Ukraine

Saudi Arabia

Iraq - The conflict also involved Iran-backed groups operating across the region, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Key highlights of the 14-point MoU