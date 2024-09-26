LIVE-BLOG
Published 01:01 IST, September 27th 2024
Tracking Hurricane Helene From the International Space Station
Hurricane Helene intensified into an alarming storm on Wednesday, prompting urgent warnings from forecasters as it crossed the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. Currently situated approximately 430 miles southwest of Tampa, Helene boasts sustained winds of 85 mph and is expected to evolve into a major hurricane, with landfall anticipated in Florida’s Big Bend region as early as late Thursday.
