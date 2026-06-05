'Making A Lot Of Money': Trump Hails Tariff Move, Calls PM Modi 'Good Friend' While Hinting Trade Deal Is Near

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that India had “taken advantage” of the United States for years on trade, while asserting that the equation has now changed and Washington is “making a lot of money with India.”

Speaking at the White House, Trump also signalled a possible trade deal between the two countries while praising PM Narendra Modi, he calls him a “good friend” with whom he shares a strong relationship.

“For years, India took advantage of the United States... They charged us tremendous tariffs and paid nothing... Now it is the exact reverse, and we are making a lot of money with India,” Trump said.

Despite his criticism, Trump indicated that negotiations between both countries remain on track.

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“But we will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine, and we get along well. We have a good relationship,” he added.

Trade Deal Signals Amid Fresh Tariff Measures

Trump’s remarks come days after the United States announced fresh tariff measures affecting multiple economies, including India.

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The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently announced additional tariffs of 10 per cent and, in some cases, an extra 12.5 per cent duty on imports from several economies over concerns related to forced labour-linked goods entering American markets.

India was among 54 economies listed by the USTR as countries that, according to the agency, have not effectively implemented or enforced prohibitions on goods allegedly produced through forced labour.

The list released by USTR included countries such as India, China, Japan, Australia, Israel, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and several Gulf nations.

According to the proposed framework, economies already having some form of import prohibition related to forced labour could face an additional 10 per cent tariff, while others may see duties rise further.

The action has been proposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US government to impose measures over policies it believes create unfair burdens on American commerce.

‘Useless to Pressure PM Modi’: Putin

Earlier, the Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly backed India’s foreign policy stance on Thursday, saying attempts by the United States or any other country to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi over New Delhi’s ties with Moscow are ineffective and harmful to international relations.

Speaking at a meeting with heads of leading global news agencies in St. Petersburg, Putin said Russia considers India a trusted and dependable partner. He also stressed that New Delhi’s growing engagement with other countries, including the United States, does not pose any threat to Russia-India relations.

Referring to Western concerns over India’s continued cooperation with Russia in areas such as energy, trade and defence, Putin said external pressure has failed to affect the relationship between Moscow and New Delhi.

"It is useless to pressure Prime Minister Modi," Putin said, adding that India would resist outside attempts to influence its cooperation with Russia. He further stated, "Everyone has understood that pressure, putting pressure on Narendra Modi who has the largest population in the world is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations."