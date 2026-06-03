'I Like Them Both, I Like Them Together': Trump Says 'JD & Rubio Are Hard To Beat', Sparks 2028 Succession Buzz

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has fuelled speculation over the 2028 Republican Presidential race after suggesting that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio should run together on a joint Republican ticket in the 2028 elections.

Refusing to choose between Vance and Rubio while speaking on the New York Post podcast Pod Force One, Trump said that he likes both of them and suggested they would be difficult to defeat if they ran together. “I like them both. I like them together,” Trump said, adding that the two “get along really well”.

He further said that the duo would be a “great team”.

His remarks have drawn attention because Vance and Rubio are widely seen as two major Republican figures who could emerge in the race to succeed him after his current term ends.

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According to Reuters, Trump also said, “I would think that JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat.” The comment came as both leaders continue to play key roles in the Trump administration, with Vance serving as Vice President and Rubio handling foreign policy as Secretary of State.

Rubio has previously downplayed speculation around 2028 elections and has publicly indicated that he would not run if Vance is a candidate. Vance, too, has avoided directly confirming any presidential plans.

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Trump’s remarks are still politically significant as he remains the most influential figure in the Republican Party. Any signal from him about a possible successor could shape early conversations around the 2028 race, even though no major candidate has formally entered the contest yet.