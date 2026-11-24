California: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang received a warm welcome from cheering employees as he returned to the company's headquarters in California following his reinstatement, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk also reacting to the development, saying that Nvidia employees wanted him back.

Sharing a video on X showing crowds of employees cheering for Huang, Musk wrote, “Everyone I know at Nvidia wanted Jensen back, and it shows.” Nvidia on Monday announced that Huang had been reinstated with immediate effect as President and chief executive officer and as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. Meanwhile, Democratic leader and Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries criticised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer, calling the move "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible" and vowing a swift and thorough congressional investigation into alleged business malfeasance by the company.

In a statement shared on X, Jeffries said Congress would not be deterred from conducting a wide-ranging investigation into Nvidia and what he described as the corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce. "The decision by the NVIDIA board to reinstate Jensen Huang is indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible. Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by NVIDIA and corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce," Jeffries said.

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He further raised concerns over national security, alleging that the Trump administration was allowing America's national security interests to be compromised for personal financial gain. "We will not allow America's national security to be sold out by the Trump Administration for personal financial gain," he said.

Jeffries also called for the inclusion of stringent export control legislation in the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), saying it was necessary to prevent powerful artificial intelligence technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries.

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"The National Defence Authorisation Act must include ironclad export control legislation to prevent powerful AI technology from being exploited by the Chinese Communist Party and other adversaries," he said. Calling on traditional Republicans in Congress to support the proposed measures, Jeffries said, “It's time for traditional Republicans in Congress to join us in reining in this corruption.”

Earlier, Musk endorsed Jensen Huang's return as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nvidia, saying the "mistake has been corrected", hours after US President Donald Trump publicly backed the company's decision to reinstate him, bringing an end to a period of uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the trillion-dollar chipmaking company.

Reacting to Huang's reinstatement in a post on X, Musk said, "The mistake has been corrected." "It is done," Musk said in an earlier post. US President Donald Trump also congratulated Nvidia on the decision, describing Huang's reinstatement as an "absolutely GREAT decision", even as Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker raised concerns over unresolved national security questions surrounding the chipmaker's leadership.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He also said that he had given Nvidia's board sufficient "assurance" regarding Huang's position amid allegations linked to China, stating that he would not have recommended Huang's reinstatement if he believed the executive had done anything wrong.