‘I Settled 8 Wars’: Trump Fumes Over Nobel Peace Prize Snub, Mocks Navi Pillay as ‘Mystery Person’

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee for awarding the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay, claiming he deserved the honour for his role in resolving conflicts worldwide.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), Trump questioned Pillay's credentials and accused her of being opposed to Israel while reiterating his claim that he had settled eight wars and deserved multiple Nobel Peace Prizes. “This is the woman who received the Nobel Peace Prize over the Great United States of America, whose representative, ME, settled eight wars and many other things. I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else!” Trump said.

He added, “In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel.” Trump listed eight conflicts that he claimed to have settled, including Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

“I settled 8 wars, with letters being sent from every president and prime minister from the countries that I helped to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, and I’m about to settle, or win, two more, Iran and, Russia/Ukraine,” he said. “Based on my record of PEACE, a record like no one else has ever achieved, I agree! I got back all of the hostages in Israel, including the final 28, both living and dead, and worked with Hamas to do it -- Nobody believed this was possible!” Trump added, while citing his other claimed achievements in international diplomacy and security.

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He further asserted that he had prevented Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and claimed to have helped avert conflicts in other regions, including tensions involving North Korea, South Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan. “In actuality, I should have won 8 Nobel Peace Prizes, not just 1,” Trump said, referring to the conflicts he claimed to have resolved.

The US President also criticised the United Nations, saying it had not helped in resolving the conflicts he cited. “In all of the wars that I have settled, I never spoke to the United Nations – they were of no help,” he said. “The United States of America, represented by me, as your President, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize but didn’t. This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten,” Trump added.

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He further declared that the Nobel Peace Prize had been “forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and enemies of civilisation!" Trump's remarks came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his support for the US President's Nobel Peace Prize bid.

“In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Sharif said, adding that he hoped Trump's efforts to promote peace would receive recognition. Meanwhile, the United States announced additional sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday (local time), citing concerns over American sovereignty and the threat posed by the international judicial body. The announcement came on the same day the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Pillay.

In a statement, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Pillay had demonstrated exceptional courage and integrity in advancing a more comprehensive global legal order and had played a significant role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide were prosecuted.

Pillay, a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has served as a judge on South Africa's High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She also chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory until recently and is currently a judge at the International Court of Justice in the case in which Myanmar stands accused of genocide.

In response to the India-Pakistan ceasefire, New Delhi has consistently disputed Trump's claims while remaining steadfast in rejecting any external mediation. India has reiterated that the ceasefire understanding during Operation Sindoor was reached only after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart to request a halt in military action.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year as a decisive, targeted response to destroy terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The anti-terror operation was carried out to dismantle terror bases that were utilised to plan the horrific April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.