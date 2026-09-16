'Illegal and Invalid': India Rejects Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission

New Delhi: India on Wednesday firmly rejected reports of a Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, asserting that no such boundary exists and that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remain integral parts of India.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports in this regard. Our position on this matter is clear and consistent. There is no boundary between Pakistan and China. We reject the so-called Joint Commission, which is without any legal basis.”

He reiterated that “the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India,” adding that Pakistan has “no locus standi to enter into arrangements concerning Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation.”

India has never recognised the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, which it continues to regard as “illegal and invalid,” the spokesperson stated.

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“We resolutely oppose and reject any attempts to alter the status of these occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Jaiswal said.

“Any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be completely unacceptable and would have no bearing whatsoever on India’s sovereignty over these territories,” the MEA spokesperson said.

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