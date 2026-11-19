Washington: After spending nearly USD 500 million to boost Republican candidates in the midterm elections, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is distancing himself from the MAGA movement and questioning the value of massive political donations following a sweeping Democratic victory, according to The New York Times.

Speaking at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO sought to rebrand himself as a political centrist, telling the audience, “There are positives and negatives in both parties,” The New York Times reported.

Despite having previously referred to himself as MAGA, and even “dark gothic MAGA”, Musk rejected the label during his appearance. “,” Musk said, according to The New York Times. “If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

The New York Times noted that Musk’s comments marked his most detailed reaction since his historic midterm spending, the largest ever by a non-candidate in a single election cycle, failed to deliver Republican wins. Musk openly acknowledged that his political push “failed, by the way, obviously,” adding that the outcome left him questioning whether pouring money into elections actually yields results.

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When pressed on his decision to spend millions backing unsuccessful candidates such as Texas Senate contender Ken Paxton, Musk admitted regret, The New York Times reported. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk said. “Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.”

According to The New York Times, Musk’s shift reflects a broader effort by corporate leaders to adjust to a new political landscape as victorious Democrats target billionaires and major tech infrastructure like data centres. Adopting a notably calmer tone than during his 2023 DealBook appearance, the Texas resident struck an optimistic note about the state's incoming Democratic governor, Gina Hinojosa, who backs a continued freeze on new data centre construction. Musk said conditions in Texas would be “fine” under her leadership, describing her as “quite moderate” and “not a far-left governor,” per The New York Times.

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Alongside politics, Musk discussed business and technology initiatives, including the possibility of merging SpaceX and Tesla and advancing human spaceflight toward interstellar travel, The New York Times reported.

He also voiced support for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, calling him “a friend of mine”, and backed Huang’s return to the company's top post.

Addressing US intelligence assessments that an executive with whom Huang had an affair was a Chinese intelligence asset, Musk defended his loyalty, telling the summit, “I don’t think he’s disloyal to the United States,” according to The New York Times.

However, Musk took a sharper stance when questioned about Ukraine and limits placed on Kyiv’s military use of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network, The New York Times reported. Maintaining that Starlink was not designed for offensive military operations, Musk said, “Do not ask me as a private individual to make kill decisions that sometimes result in the loss of innocent lives.”

Responding to statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukrainian troops were utilising a military-grade version of Starlink capable of supporting offensive strikes, Musk dismissed the claim, telling the audience, “He’s not always truthful,” The New York Times reported.



His remarks come after significant electoral setbacks for the Republican Party, with Democrats securing victories in key races and making substantial gains in the midterm elections.

The results have been characterised as a 'blue wave', marking a significant shift in the political landscape and the balance of power in the US Congress.