Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, has appealed to the international community to intervene over his father's detention, accusing Pakistan's military leadership, headed by Army Chief Asim Munir, of resorting to killings, abductions and torture.

In a post on X, Kasim expressed concern over his father's safety and urged the international community to act before any harm comes to the former Prime Minister.

"Munir and his regime will not listen to reason. They kill, abduct and torture at will. It is time the world acted, before they kill my father, the rightful, democratically elected leader of Pakistan," Kasim said.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over the detention conditions of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, with international human rights organisation Amnesty International raising questions over their access to healthcare, family visits and legal representation.

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In a post on X, Amnesty International said Imran Khan had not been allowed to meet his family since December 2025, apart from two meetings with his sister in August 2026. The organisation also stated that he had not been permitted to speak to his sons over the telephone since March 2026.

The rights organisation further expressed concern over the 74-year-old former Prime Minister's reported solitary confinement and increasing isolation from human contact, warning that the conditions could affect his mental and physical health.

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It also highlighted reports of severe blood pressure complications and alleged that Pakistani authorities had denied him access to independent doctors despite an August Supreme Court order directing that he be taken to a private hospital.

Amnesty International also raised concerns over Bushra Bibi's medical condition, stating that she was suffering from an eye ailment that could potentially lead to vision loss and had been denied adequate medical treatment.

The organisation said the treatment of the detained couple violated Article 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which requires authorities to treat individuals deprived of their liberty with humanity and respect.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International expressed concern over the detention of Imran Khan's family members, particularly his sisters, for advocating for his rights.

According to the organisation, three of his sisters were detained on September 20 and 21 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1960, in connection with a planned march to Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While two of his sisters were released last week, Aleema Khan remains detained at Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore.