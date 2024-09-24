sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • IMF to Begin Talks with new Sri Lanka Govt led by President Dissanayake

Published 10:11 IST, September 24th 2024

IMF to Begin Talks with new Sri Lanka Govt led by President Dissanayake

The disbursement of around USD 360 million was anticipated after the third review which the IMF put on hold until the end of the election held last weekend.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IMF to begin talks with new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake
IMF to begin talks with new Lanka government led by President Dissanayake | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:11 IST, September 24th 2024