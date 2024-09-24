Published 10:11 IST, September 24th 2024
IMF to Begin Talks with new Sri Lanka Govt led by President Dissanayake
The disbursement of around USD 360 million was anticipated after the third review which the IMF put on hold until the end of the election held last weekend.
