‘Immediately Stop Shooting’: Trump Demands Immediate Ceasefire As Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates

President Donald Trump issued an urgent public demand on Monday, calling for both Israel and Iran to immediately cease hostilities. In a blunt, one-line message posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump addressed the situation directly as the two nations engaged in their most serious round of direct military strikes since the collapse of their April ceasefire on Sunday night.

The brief directive was posted under his full name, President Donald J. Trump. "Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting,'" Trump wrote.

A Sudden Surge in Direct Attacks

The president's social media post followed hours of heavy military action in the region. On Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Israel, with several weapons striking Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

The Israeli Air Force responded rapidly, executing retaliatory strikes against military installations in western and central Iran, which included a petrochemical complex located in Mahshahr. According to Israeli media reports, this retaliatory campaign is projected to persist for several days.

Advertisement

Unprecedented Pressure on a Close Ally

Trump's public intervention represents a notable moment of diplomatic pressure on Israel, a major U.S. ally, especially as Washington remains heavily invested in region-wide ceasefire diplomacy.

Speaking to Fox News earlier on Sunday, Trump noted that the Iranian missile strikes on Israel are "certainly not going to help negotiations." Behind the scenes, he had also separately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from launching a counterattack against Iran.

Advertisement

Diplomatic Stakes and Regional Defiance

The single-sentence instruction from the White House bypassed traditional diplomatic framing, underscoring the gravity with which the administration views this renewed escalation. The stakes are particularly high because Tehran has formally tied any potential peace agreement with Washington to the establishment of a stable ceasefire in Lebanon—the very front that ignited Sunday night's exchange of fire.

However, it remains highly uncertain whether Trump's public appeal will successfully halt the escalating cycle of strikes and counter-strikes. Iranian officials are already signaling a hardline stance.