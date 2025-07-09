India And Brazil Sign Historic Pact, Join Hands to Combat Terrorism, Organised Crime, And Cross-Border Extremism: Full Details Inside

In a major move toward strengthening global cooperation against terrorism, India and Brazil on Tuesday signed a landmark agreement to combat international terrorism and transnational organised crime. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State Visit to Brazil, at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Strong Message Against Terrorism

The agreement aims to enhance intelligence-sharing, operational coordination, and the transfer of individuals involved in terrorism and organised crime. MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran, while addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's State Visit to Brazil, confirmed that the pact complements existing legal frameworks.

“We have other legal frameworks such as the Extradition Treaty, mutual legal assistance treaties, etc. This is for real-time or near-real-time intelligence cooperation so that one can try and deal with counter-terrorism and transnational organised crime more effectively,” Kumaran said.

PM Modi, President Lula Unite on Zero Tolerance for Terror

During a joint press statement, PM Modi thanked President Lula for strongly condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. Both ‘the leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

Both PM Modi and Brazil President Lula called for strong actions against all UN designated terrorists and terror groups, including those designated by the 1267 UNSC Sanctions Committee like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The leaders also reaffirmed strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing channels including at the UN and FATF.

“We share a common approach in the fight against terrorism — zero tolerance and zero double standards. We firmly believe that there is no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism. We strongly oppose both terrorism and those who support it,” PM Modi said during Joint press statement with the President of Brazil.

Here're the 6 MoUs signed between India and Brazil:

1. Agreement on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism and Transnational Organized Crime.

2. MoU on Cooperation for the sharing of Successful Large-scale Digital solutions for Digital Transformation

3. MoU on Cooperation in Renewable Energy.

4. MoU on Agricultural Research between EMBRAPA and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

5. Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information.

6. MoU on Cooperation in the field of Intellectual Property between DPIIT of India and Secretariat of Competitiveness and Regulatory Policy, MDIC of Brazil

Other major announcements:

Establishment of Ministerial level mechanism for monitoring Trade, Commerce, and Investment

$20 Billion Trade Target, India-MERCOSUR Pact Expansion on Agenda

India and Brazil also agreed to intensify bilateral trade efforts, setting a $20 billion target for the next five years. Both leaders supported expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement and establishing a ministerial-level mechanism to facilitate economic dialogue.

Focus on Emerging Technologies

The leaders also explored cooperation in cutting-edge domains like AI, critical minerals, space exploration, supercomputers, and traditional medicine. They pledged to work together on global climate initiatives and supported UN Security Council reforms to reflect current geopolitical realities.

PM Modi Receives Brazil’s Highest Civilian Honour

In a moment of diplomatic significance, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’, Brazil’s highest civilian honour. The award recognises his role in enhancing India-Brazil ties and promoting South-South cooperation.

The honour was bestowed at a ceremonial event in Brasilia, where PM Modi also received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora and Brazilian officials.