India Condemns ‘Deplorable’ Al-Qaeda-Linked Terror Attack in Mali After Abduction of 3 Nationals, Demands Immediate Release

India Condemns ‘Deplorable’ Al-Qaeda-Linked Terror Attack in Mali After Abduction of Three Nationals, Demands Immediate Release | Image: X

Three Indian nationals working at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, western Mali, were abducted by armed assailants in a coordinated terror attack on July 1. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed deep concern and condemned the incident calling it ‘deplorable act of violence’.

According to the MEA, the attack appears to be part of terror strikes targeting military and government installations across western and central Mali. Notably, the West African nation has long battled extremist insurgencies, including those linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

According to reports, the armed terrorists stormed the factory in a pre-planned strike, forcibly taking the three Indian employees hostage.

“The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals,” MEA stated in its latest release.

Senior officials are also closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of the Indian nationals.

The Indian Embassy in Bamako is in continuous contact with Malian authorities, local security agencies, and the management of the factory to pursue all possible leads for the safe release of the abducted Indian nationals. Indian officials are also actively coordinating with the families of the victims.

Reiterating its commitment to the safety of Indian nationals overseas, the ministry urged Indians currently residing in Mali to remain alert, follow safety advisories, and maintain contact with the Indian mission for timely updates and assistance.

“The Ministry advises all Indian citizens currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance,” the MEA release read.