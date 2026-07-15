India Criticizes UN Security Council Over Inability to End Global Conflicts

New York: India has sharply criticized the United Nations Security Council for its repeated failure to intervene effectively in ongoing wars and humanitarian crises, warning that the body’s inaction is eroding global public confidence in the United Nations.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P Harish, delivered the remarks on Tuesday at a ministerial roundtable on “Making Multilateralism Fit for the Future,” part of the 2024 world leaders’ summit and the broader Pact for the Future initiative.

“Public perception about the UN has changed adversely in the recent past primarily due to the Security Council’s inability to meaningfully intervene in raging conflicts across different parts of the globe,” Harish said. He added that the Council has been “ineffective in putting an end to human suffering among the affected populations,” raising serious doubts about its core mandate to maintain international peace and security.

The envoy highlighted the outdated nature of the UN’s post-World War II architecture, now nearly 80 years old, which he said is ill-suited for today’s complex global challenges. Despite widespread recognition of the need for reform, the UN as a whole has failed to make meaningful progress on restructuring the Security Council.

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Harish lamented that the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Council reform have devolved into “an endless cycle of prepared statements” with little tangible advancement. As a result, key action points in the Pact for the Future, including efforts to end violence, combat racism and xenophobia, promote gender equality, and develop effective peacekeeping strategies, have “largely remained on paper.”

“This is untenable and must change,” he declared.

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While India had significant reservations about certain aspects of these action points, Harish emphasized that the country adopted a constructive approach and broadly supported the Pact.

Beyond Security Council reform, Harish called for the revitalization of the General Assembly and a stronger role for the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in driving sustainable development across its economic, social, and environmental pillars.

On supporting the Global South, he reaffirmed India’s strong commitment: “Our commitment is unwavering to leave no one behind, to mobilise resources where they matter most, and to lead by example.”

Harish also urged international financial institutions to evolve, becoming “more representative, responsive and development-oriented” while preserving their core mandates. He stressed that “adequate, affordable and predictable financing remains indispensable for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”