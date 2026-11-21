New Delhi: India and France have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and violent extremism, while reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation against terror financing, online radicalisation and emerging technological threats at the 18th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held in New Delhi.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the two sides reiterated their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, and the November 2025 terror incident near the Red Fort in New Delhi. The 18th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism was held on November 20 and was co-chaired by Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism) at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Olivier Caron, French Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the threat assessment in their respective regions and at the global level, including challenges posed by state-sponsored terrorism and cross-border terrorism. They also discussed ways to address traditional and emerging counter-terrorism challenges, including the misuse of new and emerging technologies and financial technologies by terrorists and terrorist groups.

The Indian side also briefed the French delegation on its comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy, PRAHAAR. The two sides further discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism, including countering the financing of terrorism and online radicalisation, information sharing, capacity-building and training, as well as exchanging experiences and best practices.

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Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums, including the United Nations (UN), the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the No Money for Terror (NMFT) initiative. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to hold the 19th meeting of the Joint Working Group in France on a mutually convenient date.

The discussions reaffirmed the India-France commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral efforts to counter terrorism and address evolving security challenges.