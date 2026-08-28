'India Ready to Send Bailey Bridges, Medical Teams, Rescue Teams, Third Plane With Relief Supplies to Nepal': EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday said India is prepared to provide Bailey bridges, medical teams, specialised rescue support and additional relief supplies to Nepal following the devastating flash floods.

Jaishankar met a group of 21 Indian pilgrims who had been stranded during their Kailash Mansarovar yatra. The pilgrims were rescued by the Nepali Army from a difficult location and later brought back to Kathmandu with assistance from the Indian Embassy. The minister expressed relief at their safe return and said the group was particularly grateful to the Nepali Army for the rescue effort.

According to the foreign minister, roughly 85 Indians have so far been rescued from various affected areas. Authorities are still trying to establish contact with a little more than 315 other Indians in Nepal.

Jaishankar said he spoke earlier in the day with Nepal’s Foreign Minister and conveyed a range of support offers. Nepal is evaluating the proposals and will decide what assistance best meets its needs.

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Among the offers are expert teams to assist at a hydroelectric project site where people may be trapped in a tunnel, Bailey bridges to restore connectivity, and medical teams. India is also ready to deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel if requested.

Two aircraft carrying relief supplies have already reached Nepal, and a third plane is scheduled to take off later on Friday.

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India remains focused on both locating its remaining citizens and supporting Nepal’s ongoing rescue and relief operations.