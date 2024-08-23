Published 10:32 IST, August 23rd 2024
PM Modi Visits Ukraine this Week, After Recent Trip to Moscow. Here's What it Could Mean
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a historic visit Friday to Ukraine
- World News
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a historic visit Friday to Ukraine | Image: AP
10:25 IST, August 23rd 2024