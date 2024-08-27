Published 00:06 IST, August 27th 2024
India-Singapore Explore Boosting Ties Across 'Six Pillars' at Key Bilateral Dialogue
India and Singapore's second ministerial roundtable enhanced cooperation in digitalisation, sustainability, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India-Singapore Explore Boosting Ties Across 'Six Pillars' at Key Bilateral Dialogue | Image: Freepik (Representational Image)
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
00:06 IST, August 27th 2024