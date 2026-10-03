India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Cross-Border Infiltration, Rejects Ferozepur Claims

New Delhi: India on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described as the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan. New Delhi also rejected Pakistan's allegations regarding an October 2 incident along the International Border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, calling them "baseless and motivated".

According to the MEA, three individuals had entered Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite repeated warnings from the Border Security Force (BSF) to return to Pakistan. The ministry said the BSF subsequently engaged the individuals after assessing them to pose an imminent security threat.

"The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat," the MEA said.

The diplomatic protest comes a day after two suspected Pakistani nationals were shot dead by BSF personnel near the Rajoke post in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. According to Indian officials, the two men were allegedly attempting to cross into Indian territory and continued advancing despite warnings.

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The incident has since triggered a diplomatic exchange between New Delhi and Islamabad, with the two sides presenting sharply different accounts of what happened near the border.

India Raises Infiltration, Drug-Smuggling Concerns

The MEA said the Ferozepur incident was part of what it described as a repeated pattern of cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan.

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New Delhi urged Islamabad to investigate cross-border infiltration and drug-smuggling activities, including the alleged involvement of Pakistani border-guarding forces, and take appropriate corrective measures. India also called on Pakistan to ensure effective control by its forces to prevent unauthorised movement across the International Border.

India further asked Pakistan to respect the sanctity of the International Border and adhere to relevant bilateral arrangements. The government also sought steps to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Pakistan Rejects India's Infiltration Claim

Pakistan has rejected India's account of the October 2 incident and disputed the characterisation of the two men killed near the Punjab border as infiltrators.

Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Saturday that it had summoned India's Chargé d'Affaires to lodge a strong protest over the deaths. Islamabad maintained that the two were unarmed civilians who had inadvertently crossed the International Border.

Pakistan's Foreign Office also rejected any attempt to describe the deceased as "infiltrators" and called for an immediate, transparent and credible investigation into the incident. It sought appropriate action against those found responsible and asked India to communicate the findings to the Pakistani government.

Indian officials, however, have maintained that the two men were suspected Pakistani intruders. According to officials, three individuals were advancing towards the Indian side, while one subsequently returned to Pakistan. The other two allegedly continued moving towards the Indian side despite warnings from BSF personnel.