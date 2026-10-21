India, US Review Strategic Roadmap; Push for Early Trade Deal During Rubio’s Visit in Mumbai

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the US Freedom 250 Reception hosted by Ambassador Sergio Gor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions in Mumbai on Tuesday, reviewing the full scope of India–US ties and committing to an early conclusion of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on an official visit to India from October 20 to 21 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar, marking his second visit to the country following an earlier trip to New Delhi in May. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on an official visit to India from October 20 to 21 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar, marking his second visit to the country following an earlier trip to New Delhi in May.

Both sides engaged in detailed deliberations spanning key strategic sectors, including trade, defence, technology, and energy security. "They welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion," the MEA stated, adding that the ministers also exchanged views on broader regional and global developments.

As part of the visit's engagements, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended as the Chief Guest at the US Freedom 250 Reception hosted in Mumbai by US Ambassador Sergio Gor. Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties, the MEA noted that the visit reflects “the sustained momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries, underscoring the importance both sides attach to further advancing the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century.”

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Rubio will now proceed to Jamnagar in Gujarat for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", as communicated by the US State Department. Earlier in the day, Rubio characterised the strategic alignment between India and the United States as “extraordinary”, emphasising that both nations have an opportunity to shape the course of the 21st century through partnership.

At the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, Rubio observed that while Washington and New Delhi would not see eye to eye on every matter, their shared fundamental interests hold the capacity to influence geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce for decades to come.

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“No two nations on Earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue, and there will be times and points of disagreement,” Rubio stated. “But on the core issues that matter, the core issues that define the national interests of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary,” he added.

Furthermore, Rubio expressed the view that the United States ought to maintain more frequent diplomatic engagement with India, which he labelled among Washington's most vital geopolitical partners. Later, he revealed that the India-US trade deal is “incredibly close”, indicating that finalisation is anticipated shortly.

Speaking to Network18, Rubio noted that while he is not directly engaged in the negotiations, which are handled through the trade representative, he has closely monitored the discussions and expects the agreement to materialise in a matter of weeks, not months.

Elaborating on the meticulous final stages, he highlighted the necessity of absolute precision prior to public announcements to safeguard bilateral ties of such high importance.

“I felt that way before, and with these deals, it’s always important that it would be totally agreed to, every detail of it, before it’s announced because you can’t afford for a relationship of this magnitude to be threatened by announcing a deal and it turning out the deal wasn’t finalised. But it’s incredibly close. I think we are down to some technical details that need to be worked out. Technical details matter because there has to be an agreement; both sides have to agree that the language means the same thing. So, it’s down to that level,” he said.

Highlighting the pivotal role of India's commercial hub, Rubio explained the strategic rationale behind visiting Mumbai during his diplomatic tour. “Mumbai, in particular, is the financial heart and soul of the country. It’s where so many of the companies that are investing in and with the United States, and who we want to do more trade with, are located. It’s the financial lifeblood of the country. So, it’s logical to come here, and obviously I look forward to coming back and seeing the country again. I told our media earlier today; they were asking why we were here, you know, that media wants us to go to other parts of the world sometimes, not here. I said we actually don’t come here enough if you think about the importance of this relationship. So now, I’m glad I’m here. But I’m glad there’s a congressional delegation in town at the same time, and I know we’ve sent people here. The Attorney General’s been here, the Commerce Secretary’s been here, and I expect to be back,” he added.