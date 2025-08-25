Updated 25 August 2025 at 10:46 IST
'Best Deal Matters': India Defends Buying Russian Crude, Rejects US Criticism
India’s envoy to Russia, Vinay Kumar, has reaffirmed that Indian oil companies will continue purchasing crude from wherever they get the “best deal,” despite U.S. criticism. Stressing energy security for 1.4 billion citizens, Kumar said the trade is commercial and in the national interest, echoing External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s remarks.
India has reiterated its stance on energy security, with its Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, asserting that the country will continue purchasing crude oil from wherever it gets the “best deal.” The statement comes amid renewed US criticism over India’s reliance on discounted Russian crude.
"Energy Security of 1.4 Billion People"
In an interview with Russia’s state-run TASS news agency published Sunday, Kumar underlined New Delhi’s priority: ensuring the energy needs of 1.4 billion citizens.
“First of all, we have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India, and India’s cooperation with Russia as with several other countries has helped to bring about stability in the global oil market,” he said.
He added that trade between India and Russia remains commercial in nature and guided by national interest. “If the basis of commercial transaction trade imports are right, Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal,” Kumar stressed.
US Criticism "Unfair and Unreasonable"
The envoy dismissed Washington’s objections, saying, “The US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified. The government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country.”
Kumar also pointed out that the West itself trades with Russia, adding: “Our trade is based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring energy security. There are other countries, including the U.S. itself and in Europe, trading with Russia.”
Tariff Tensions with the US
The remarks follow the US move on August 6 to raise tariffs on Indian imports by 25% (to 50%), citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and refined products. New Delhi, through the Ministry of External Affairs, has rejected this stance, calling the rhetoric from Washington and Brussels “unjustified.”
Jaishankar: "Don’t Buy It If You Don’t Like It"
On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also pushed back against US criticism. Responding to a question, he remarked, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business.”
Taking a sharper tone, Jaishankar added: “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don’t like it, don’t buy it.”
He further argued that India’s oil trade is consistent with global market practices, pointing out that both Europe and the US continue to purchase Russian energy themselves. His comments reinforced New Delhi’s position that India’s energy policy will be shaped by national interest, not external pressure.
