'Best Deal Matters': India Defends Buying Russian Crude, Rejects US Criticism

“First of all, we have clearly stated that our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India, and India’s cooperation with Russia as with several other countries has helped to bring about stability in the global oil market,” he said.



He added that trade between India and Russia remains commercial in nature and guided by national interest. “If the basis of commercial transaction trade imports are right, Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal,” Kumar stressed.



US Criticism "Unfair and Unreasonable"

The envoy dismissed Washington’s objections, saying, “The US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified. The government will continue taking measures which will protect the national interest of the country.”

Kumar also pointed out that the West itself trades with Russia, adding: “Our trade is based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring energy security. There are other countries, including the U.S. itself and in Europe, trading with Russia.”



Tariff Tensions with the US

The remarks follow the US move on August 6 to raise tariffs on Indian imports by 25% (to 50%), citing India’s continued purchase of Russian oil and refined products. New Delhi, through the Ministry of External Affairs, has rejected this stance, calling the rhetoric from Washington and Brussels “unjustified.”



Jaishankar: "Don’t Buy It If You Don’t Like It"

On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also pushed back against US criticism. Responding to a question, he remarked, “It’s funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business.”

