Indian-Origin Politician Anand Shah In the US Charged For Mafia-Run Gambling Operation

Washington DC: Anand Shah, an Indian-origin municipal councillor in New Jersey, has been charged with his alleged involvement in a mafia-run illegal gambling network. The announcement was made by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, who confirmed that Shah is among 39 individuals facing charges including racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering, and other related offenses.

Shah, 42, was a rising political figure serving his second term as a councillor in Prospect Park, a borough on the outskirts of New York City. He also held key responsibilities in finance, economic development, and insurance. Authorities allege that he managed illegal poker games and an online sportsbook in connection with the notorious Lucchese Crime Family — one of the most feared Italian-American mafia organizations operating in the US.

Platkin stated, “The arrest of a sitting council member only adds fuel to that fire” of public distrust in elected officials.

According to the Attorney General's office, the charges followed coordinated raids at 12 locations across New Jersey, including four underground poker clubs. The illegal gambling ring is believed to have generated more than $3 million, operating from social clubs and behind legitimate businesses such as restaurants, often using hidden gambling machines.

Another Indian-origin individual, 48-year-old Samir S. Nadkarni from Longwood, Florida, has also been charged. He was described as a “sportsbook sub-agent/poker host.”

The Lucchese Crime Family, while historically Italian-American, is known to collaborate with individuals from other ethnic backgrounds. In this case, officials say it played a central role in organizing and profiting from the illegal gambling operation.

Platkin emphasized the real-world consequences of organized crime, stating, “While mob activity has been ‘romanticised’ in movies and television, the reality isn’t romantic or cinematic. It’s about breaking the laws the rest of us follow and, ultimately, it’s about money, control, and the threat of violence.”