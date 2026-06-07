Indian Worker from Hyderabad Shot Dead During Pizza Delivery in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: An Indian man originating from Telangana was fatally shot in the head while delivering a pizza in North Philadelphia late Friday night, according to local reports.

The victim, a pizza delivery worker, was killed after responding to an order in the North Philadelphia area around midnight. Authorities say the delivery person was shot shortly after arriving at the location, in what appears to have been a targeted attack during the routine delivery.

Local outlets reported that the individual was murdered at the scene.

The incident has drawn attention as yet another case of violence against delivery workers in the United States. The victim’s family in Telangana has reportedly been informed, though his full identity has not yet been officially disclosed by authorities pending next-of-kin notification.

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Philadelphia police are actively investigating the homicide.