'Innocent People Died Because of Your Absurd War': US Journalist Cooks Trump On Iran Remark; Viral Clip Resurfaces

A viral video clip of political commentator and journalist Ana Kasparian has resurfaced amid Trump's continuous threats to Iran. In response to Trump's claims that U.S. intelligence had a strong sense Iran was preparing an attack, Kasparian held up a mirror to him by pointing to Israel's "genocide" in Gaza.

Trump remarked, "We had a feeling that Iran was going to attack," apparently referring to intelligence assessments preceding recent regional tensions.

Kasparian, an American political commentator and journalist, responded pointedly: "I don't care about your feelings. Innocent people died because of your absurd war. Israel already committed genocide in Gaza before."

The back-and-forth highlights the deep divisions in U.S. discourse over the Iran-Israel conflict and the ongoing fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. Trump has repeatedly positioned himself as having superior instincts on foreign threats, often citing his administration's policies toward Iran, including the 2020 killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and the "maximum pressure" campaign.

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Kasparian, a vocal critic of Israeli actions in Gaza, has frequently argued that Israel's military campaign following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks constitutes genocide, a charge Israel and its supporters strongly reject as a distortion that ignores Hamas's use of civilian areas and its stated goal of destroying Israel.

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