Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz, Citing US and Israeli Ceasefire Violations

Tehran: Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has declared the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to all vessel traffic, escalating tensions in the strategically vital waterway, according to Iranian media reports.

In a statement released on Saturday, the headquarters said the move was triggered by the United States' failure to uphold the first clause of an agreement aimed at ending the ongoing war, as well as Israel's alleged repeated breaches of a ceasefire in southern Lebanon and its refusal to withdraw forces from Lebanese territory, the reports said.

"The closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping is the first step in Iran's response to these breaches of commitments by the enemy," the statement read. Iranian officials warned that additional measures would be taken if attacks or violations continue.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world's most critical maritime passages, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass daily.

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This development comes amid fragile regional ceasefire arrangements and marks a significant escalation by Iran in response to what it describes as non-compliance by the U.S. and Israel with agreed commitments.

Iranian state media carried the announcement, which has not yet been independently verified by international maritime authorities or Western governments. Shipping companies and energy markets are expected to closely monitor the situation for potential disruptions.