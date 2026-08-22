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Iran Grants Permission for a Number of Iraqi Oil Tankers to Pass Through Hormuz

Iran has allowed Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after Iraq's requests. This permission was a key topic during a recent visit by Iran’s parliament speaker to Iraq. Iraqi officials discussed oil exports through Hormuz, although the situation remains complicated.

Thomson Reuters
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Iran Grants Permission for a Number of Iraqi Oil Tankers to Pass Through Hormuz
Iran Grants Permission for a Number of Iraqi Oil Tankers to Pass Through Hormuz | Image: Reuters

Iran has granted permission for a number ​of Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the ‌Strait of Hormuz following repeated requests from Baghdad through various channels, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

IRNA ​said obtaining special permission for Iraqi tankers was ​one of Baghdad’s main requests during Iranian ⁠parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf’s visit to Iraq.

Iraqi ​President Nizar Amedi said on Saturday that Iran had facilitated ​the passage of vessels carrying Iraqi oil through the Strait in recent days and Baghdad had discussed the export of ​Iraqi oil through Hormuz with Iranian officials.

The issue ​remained complicated, he added, speaking at the Baghdad Dialogue policy conference.

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Iraq ‌has ⁠been among the countries most affected by Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic in the strait remains significantly below pre-war levels and ​ships continue to ​face attacks ⁠in the area.

Iraq produced around 4 million barrels of oil per day before ​the outbreak of the Iran war.

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Baghdad is ​working to ⁠expand its exports through Turkey's Ceyhan port and also to begin exporting oil through Syria's Baniyas port ⁠and Jordan's ​Aqaba port, Prime Minister Ali ​al-Zaidi said on Friday.

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Published By:
 Melvin Narayan
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