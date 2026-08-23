Iran Has Not Compromised on Any Clause of MOU: President Pezeshkian

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (local time) said Tehran has not compromised on any clause of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed amid efforts to address the ongoing tensions with the US and Israel, while asserting that Iran seeks a solution through dialogue and logic, Al Jazeera reported.

"We signed the memorandum of understanding because we believe that we cannot achieve anything through war," Pezeshkian said in a speech to mark Doctors' Day, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iran's IRNA news agency.

"We are not going to bow our heads and give in to the enemy. We can solve our problems with strength but with logic," he added.

Pezeshkian said the MoU was considered the best possible path by all members of Iran's Security Council and rejected claims that Tehran had compromised on any part of the agreement.

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"In the Security Council, all those who had a hand in the fire believed that this was the best memorandum of understanding, and on that basis, we all signed it," he said.

"There is not a single clause in the memorandum that we have compromised," Pezeshkian added.

The Iranian President said the country needed to make decisions to move away from a situation of neither "war nor peace", while calling for internal unity and cohesion.

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Pezeshkian also said that Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had "accepted that we must take this path to escape this situation", according to Al Jazeera.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over US economic pressure measures against Iran and disputes over the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the United States fulfilled its commitments and changed its behaviour.

"The Strait of Hormuz is closed, despite American claims, and will not open until America corrects its behaviour," Rezaei said.

Rezaei also accused US President Donald Trump of creating "nuclear insecurity" instead of strengthening global nuclear security, claiming that Washington's actions against Tehran had increased interest among countries in acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Instead of nuclear security, Trump has created nuclear insecurity," Rezaei said in an interview with IRIB.

In another warning, Rezaei urged neighbouring countries not to join the US economic campaign against Tehran, saying Iran would consider such countries enemies if they participated.

"We are telling all surrounding countries not to participate in the economic war with America, otherwise we will consider it an enemy," Rezaei said.

He further warned that Iran could target oil routes if regional countries supported Washington's economic pressure measures.

"If the countries surrounding Iran join the Americans in the economic war, not a single drop of oil will leave the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and we will also target other routes through which oil is exported from the Persian Gulf," Rezaei said.

The remarks followed US President Donald Trump's announcement of what he described as an "Economic D-Day" campaign against Iran, calling it the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country" and urging US allies to join Washington in isolating Tehran.

Trump said the measures would target Iran's economic lifelines, including oil smuggling networks, financial transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies.