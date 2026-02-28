'Get Us Out Of Here As Soon As Possible': Indian Student In Tehran Appeals To MEA For Help Amid Escalating Tensions In Iran | VIDEO | Image: Republic

Tehran: A video of an Indian Student In Tehran appealing to the Government and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for help has surfaced on social media, after a wave of US-backed Israeli strikes hit Iran earlier this morning, escalating military tensions in the Middle East, which has been on the edge of conflict for several weeks. These strikes reportedly targeted multiple sites in Tehran, with explosions also reported in several other locations throughout the country.

In the video, the student can be heard saying, “The situation here is really getting worse. We really don't know what's going to happen next. We are grateful that the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs are in discussion. But in such situations speed matters a lot.”

“We request for evacuation as soon as possible. Please do not wait for the situation to get worse. Just get us out of here as soon as possible.” she added.

After a wave of Israeli strikes, US President Donald Trump further confirmed that the US had begun "major combat operations" in Iran subsequent to the Israeli missile attacks. Iranian officials have warned of retaliation, with one official stating that the country's response "will be crushing." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint attack was to “remove an existential threat posed” by Iran.

The US had demanded that Iran dismantle its nuclear enrichment program, transfer enriched uranium stockpiles to a third country, curb ballistic missile programme, and halt support for Hezbollah and Houthis. Iran had maintained that the talks must be limited to guarantees about the civilian purpose of its nuclear programme. However the scope of the talks should not extend to its missile program, its support of regional proxy groups or its own human rights abuses, Iran's stance had noted. After several rounds of discussions failed to pave the way for a replacement of Iran's the nuclear deal, it culminated in the exchange of missiles between Iran, and a US-backed Israel this morning. As the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, explosions were reportedly heard in the skies over Syria and Lebanon too. The first apparent strike reportedly happened near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Indian Embassy In Tehran Issues Advisory

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has already issued an urgent advisory calling on all Indian nationals in the country to exercise utmost caution. The advisory reiterated the embassy's emergency contact numbers for any exigencies:

