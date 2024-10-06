LIVE-BLOG
Published 10:40 IST, October 6th 2024
Middle East Conflict: Series of Explosions Rock Beirut, 30 Projectiles Fired Into Israel | LIVE
In recent developments in the Middle East, Israel has escalated its offensive against Hezbollah, destroying the group's intelligence headquarters and increasing bombardments. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has voiced support for the missile attack on Israel, calling it a justified response to Israeli actions. Stay tuned for more updates.
