Iran Reporter Finds Donald Trump's Strikes a ‘NOTHINGBURGER’, Are B-2 Bombings Just For Show?

New Delhi: A reporter from Iran’s state-run IRNA News claimed that the recent US airstrikes on the Fordow nuclear facility made little visible impact on the ground. Speaking from just few kilometers away from the Fordow site along the Qom-Tehran highway, the journalist said there were no signs of major damage, rescue operations, or chaos. Only one emergency vehicle was spotted and that too without a siren.

The journalist shared his update early in the morning, shortly after the reported US attack ordered by President Donald Trump. The video clip, which is now circulating online, shows him saying that life around Qom is going on normally.

Iranian Journalist Near Fordow Says Bombing Had ‘No Major Impact’

“In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful… I am reporting from near the entrance of the Fordow nuclear site. The only smoke visible in the sky seems to be from Fordow’s air defence system and not from the facility itself,” the reporter said.

He added, “I personally reached here early morning. I did not see much activity from emergency or fire vehicles. Only one ambulance appeared to be carrying an injured person, moving towards Qom, but even that didn’t have a siren on.”

Speaking about what locals experienced, the reporter said he met residents living in a complex close to the site. “They told me they heard six explosions, but the sounds were not very loud or alarming. No tremors were felt either,” he said.

The reporter concluded by noting that both the Qom-Tehran highway and the city of Qom were operating as usual, with no signs of panic or emergency, further casting doubt on the effectiveness of the US strike that was described by President Trump as “spectacular.”

This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran on April 1, 2025. | Image Credits: AP

What Did Donald Trump Say After the Bombings?

Shortly after the airstrikes, Trump declared that American forces had carried out a “very successful” military operation targeting three of Iran’s most critical nuclear sites including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

These sites have long been at the heart of Iran’s nuclear programme. According to Trump, the mission carried out using B-2 bombers led to the complete destruction of the targeted facilities, marking a major escalation in the US-Iran tensions.

Announcing the strike on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran. A full payload of bombs was dropped on Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American warriors. There is no other military like this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”