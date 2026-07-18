Iran Suspends US Ceasefire Agreement and Threatens 'Full-Scale Offensive' After Trump Declares Deal Over

A fresh wave of tension has gripped the Middle East as Iran officially suspended its participation in all ceasefire commitments outlined in its recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States. The sudden breakdown comes directly on the heels of statements from US President Donald Trump, who signaled that Washington has effectively abandoned the agreement. Speaking to reporters alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte before the NATO summit, Trump made his stance clear.

“To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them," Trump stated. He went on to level harsh criticism against the Iranian leadership, adding, “They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them."

A Short-Lived Path to De-Escalation

The crumbling MoU was signed just last month following weeks of intense, indirect negotiations aimed at pulling both nations back from the brink of open conflict.

The framework was designed to achieve three primary goals:

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Establish a immediate ceasefire.

Safeguard crucial commercial shipping lanes throughout the Strait of Hormuz.

Create a workable foundation for upcoming talks regarding Iran’s nuclear program and potential sanctions relief.

Despite those initial diplomatic efforts, the arrangement quickly deteriorated under the weight of mutual suspicion, with both Washington and Tehran claiming the other side refused to play by the rules.

Both Sides Trade Allegations

The blame game between the two nations has intensified rapidly over the last week. The White House publicly accused Iran of violating the core tenets of the MoU by continuing to target commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz and actively destabilizing the broader region. Tehran, however, pushed back with its own grievances. The Iranian government alleged that the United States broke the pact first by restarting military operations and failing to follow through on key provisions promised in the diplomatic understanding.

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Conflict Continues to Escalate

With the diplomatic safety net now gone, military actions on the ground are accelerating. The United States has launched its seventh consecutive night of airstrikes against Iranian positions, pushing the confrontation into a dangerous new phase. In response, Tehran has issued a stark warning, threatening a "full-scale offensive" if the attacks continue.