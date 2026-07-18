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72nd National Film Awards Winners: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty Declared Best Actor, Kalki 2898 AD Wins Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Yami Gautam won the Best Actress Award for her role in Article 370 and the Best Actor award was shared by Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mammootty for Bramayugam. Article 370 also won the Best Feature Film honour.

Devasheesh Pandey
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72nd National Film Awards Winners: The winners of the National Film Awards for movies certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2024 were announced on July 18. Winners were declared in 43 categories in feature and non-feature films. Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan bagged their maiden National Awards in the Best Actor category for their roles in Article 370 and Chandu Champion respectively. Kartik shared the honour with Malayalam star Mammootty, who was awarded for his role in horror film Bramayugam. Randeep Hooda won the National Award for Best Debut Film Of A Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, while Article 370 was declared the Best Film and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was awarded Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran, which is based on Ashoka Chakra awardee Mukund Varadarajan.

Best Feature Film

Article 370

Best Debut Film Of A Director

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Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

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Ropashree Varkady for Mithya
Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

Best Supporting Actor

Sanjay Mishra for Bhakshak

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Yami Gautam for Article 370

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Mohanlal for Bramayugam

Best Direction

Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

Best Children's Film

35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Direction

Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

Best Children's Film

35 Chinna Katha Kaadu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD

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Published By:
 Devasheesh Pandey
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