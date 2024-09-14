Published 06:41 IST, September 14th 2024
Iraqi and US Forces Kill Top IS Commander and Other Militants in Joint Operation
The operation in Iraq's western Anbar province began in late August and involved also members of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and Iraq's air force.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:41 IST, September 14th 2024