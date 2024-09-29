Published 09:27 IST, September 29th 2024
Middle East on Boil as Israel's Renewed Strike on Lebanon Leaves 33 Dead, 195 Wounded | Top Points
The escalation of the conflict has also prompted Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to move to a safer place amid heightened security.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Middle East on Boil as Israel's Renewed Strike on Lebanon Leaves 33 Dead, 195 Wounded | Top Points | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
08:16 IST, September 29th 2024